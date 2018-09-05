× Mosquitoes in Cheshire test positive for West Nile Virus

CHESHIRE — The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said mosquitoes in Cheshire have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Chesprocott Health District is urging residents to take precautions as the virus is an infectious disease.

“Residents can reduce the risk of being bitten by minimizing time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active,” said Director of Heath Maura Esposito.

According to CAES, there 52 types of mosquitoes in Connecticut and they can carry various diseases.

“Many people who get bitten by a mosquito that carries WNV may develop mild symptoms such as a mild fever, achiness or get a headache,” Esposito said, “ Most people don’t even know they have been exposed to the WNV, but for those very young, very elderly or immune compromised the symptoms can lead to encephalitis or meningitis. There is no vaccine, so we need to get the message out on how to prevent this virus”.

Last week, two people, a child and an adult, were infected with the West Nile Virus.