Naugatuck police issue Silver Alert for child, teen

NAUGATUCK — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a child and a teenager Wednesday night.

Naugatuck Police Department said they received a report from the Naugatuck school system that they could not locate students previously enrolled in the Naugatuck School System last school year.

“At approximately 9:30 AM administrators from the Naugatuck school system went to a residence listed as the students home and discovered the residence had been vacated,” Naugatuck police said.

The parents and students were identified as father Andres Bravo, 43; mother Jennifer Cubillos, 33; child Samantha Bravo, 11 and teen Christopher Bravo, 14.

“The school system advised that the students were last seen at the end of the 2017-18 school year in June and were last known to reside at the vacated address in Naugatuck with both parents,” Naugatuck police said. “School administrators advised that all phone contacts for the parents are either no longer in service or no longer belong to the parents.”

Police said an investigation determined that the home had been sold and vacated in late June / early July and that the parents told family members at that time that they were planning to move to Florida.

“It was further discovered that the last time anyone had physical contact with parents was in late June / early July at a local bank,” police said. “Family members further advised that they had received text messages from the parents until about August 11th and that the last messages they received indicated that they needed money for car insurance and were planning to return to Connecticut.”

Police said all DMV information for the parents is listed to the vacated Naugatuck address as well as a car registered to the parents, a gray 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV displaying CT Registration #AL-51810.

Naugatuck Detectives are investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naugatuck police.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.