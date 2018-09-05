× New Haven schools closing early due to power issue

NEW HAVEN – Schools in the Elm City are closing early Wednesday due to United Illuminating transformer issue.

Officials said three schools were initially affected due to lack of power: HSC, Metro Business and Conte West Hills. The service was restored about 11:30 a.m., sooner than expected. But before that happened; the decision was made to close all schools early over concern there could be other power issues.

Schools are closing Two hours ahead of normal closing times; and the high schools are in the midst of ending the day around noon.

There are 22,000 students in the New Haven Public Schools.