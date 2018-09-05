Officials identify suspect arrested in connection to white powder incident in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Police are investigating 'multiple white powder incidents' throughout the city of Hartford Wednesday.

FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley has learned that one person is in custody. Hartford fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital.

According to the United States Attorney District of Connecticut, Gary Joseph Gravelle, 51, of New Haven, was arrested in New Britain by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the New Britain Police Department on federal supervised released violation.

"According to statements made in court, Gravelle is under investigation for sending multiple threatening communications and for mailing multiple letters containing white powder to several federal and state offices, and community organizations, in September 2018," According to the United States Attorney District of Connecticut.

On Wednesday afternoon at around 11 a.m, Connecticut State Police went to the Department of Education Building at 450 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford for the report of a suspicious package. The Education department building also houses the Consumer Protection and Revenue Services departments.

The State Police are on the scene investigating. A second incident occurred at the Federal Court House, at 450 Main St. in Hartford and the investigation is being headed up by federal agents at that location.

Emergency crews also responded to 10 Columbus Blvd, which houses iHeartRadio, offices of the Connecticut Children's Medical Center, government and other businesses. Sources said white powder was found on the sixth floor but the building was not being evacuated.

In Bristol, white powder was delivered to the First Bristol Credit Union, at 25 North St, a female employee opened an envelope and when opening it a white powdery substance came out of it. Bristol Fire is on scene, along with BPD. DEEP has been called. The building is being evacuated.

Governor Dannel P. Malloy released the following statement regarding the situation:

“After a comprehensive and extensive assessment regarding the threats received today, authorities have determined that there is no imminent threat to state personnel or the public. Furthermore, federal authorities have a suspect in custody. “Our law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency responders enlist in their respective fields because they wish to protect and serve the public. They train for events and situations like this and today that preparation was evident. On behalf of the state and surrounding communities, I want to express our deep gratitude to all the first responders who acted quickly and commendably today. I also want to thank the state and federal personnel for their patience and cooperation with law enforcement officials today. “With all of this said, the investigation into today’s events remain ongoing. State law enforcement officials will continue to work closely with federal authorities who are leading the investigation. Our administration, including the Connecticut State Police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Administrative Services, along with the support of the Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Fire Department, will do all that we can to assist.”

