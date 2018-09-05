× Pedestrian in critical condition after car crash in Hartford

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say a person is in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, after a car crash at Albany Avenue and Garden Street.

Initially, police reported that the pedestrian was dead, but have revised that statement. They say that at the time of the incident, medical crews could not find a pulse or vital signs.

Police say the incident happened just before 11 p.m. When officers arrived, the pedestrian was suffering from life-threatening injuries. She’s only being identified now as a 47-year-old woman.

She was rushed to Saint Francis for treatment.

Police say the car that struck the pedestrian was a white, four-door sedan (possibly a 2008-2012 Chevrolet Malibu). The car fled the crash scene westbound on Albany Avenue.

The road is closed where the incident happened. Detective sand the crime scene division are investigating.

This is a developing story.