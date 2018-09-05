× Quinnipiac student arrested after knife incident

HAMDEN — An altercation between roommates lead to arrest for one of them Tuesday night.

Hamden Police said they were called to Quinnipiac University, for a report of threatening.

Police said a 18 year-old student had a verbal dispute with his roommate, Josiah Diaz-Cregan. “The dispute escalated when Diaz-Cregan chased his roommate with a knife, while threatening to kill him. With the assistance of Quinnipiac University Public Safety, Hamden Police arrested Diaz-Cregan and transported him to police headquarters,” said police in a release.

Diaz-Cregan, 18, of Meriden, was charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree, Threatening in the 2nd Degree and Disorderly Conduct. Diaz-Cregan, who was released on a $500 bond, is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 17.