Numerous schools will have early dismissal Thursday due to the heat.

Thursday will be day three in the 90s, making this an official September heat wave. But it’s the last day of heat and humidity before cooler, less humid air returns Friday into this weekend.

Thursday will be even hotter and more humid (if you can believe it). A Heat Advisory is in effect with the combination of heat and humidity making it feel like 95-100 for some!

Full list of closings/dismissals.