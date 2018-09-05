Vigil held for two men killed during Hartford house party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A shout for change echoed throughout a Hartford street Tuesday night as dozens gathered for a vigil following the death of two men who were shot at a house party early Sunday morning.

Rest in peace balloons - red and white roses and lit candles were laid out to honor both victims, 28-year-old Joshua Steele and 34-year-old Kevin Campbell.

It all happened Sunday morning around 1:30 in the area of Hillside Avenue. Hartford police said shots were fired at the house party where dozens of people were outside in the yard.

Police said when they arrived - they found Steele and Campbell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds - and no suspect in sight.

Both Campbell and Steele were pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital.

At this time, no arrests have been and anyone with any information is asked to contact Hartford police.