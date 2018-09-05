Warm, humid, mostly cloudy skies, temps in the 90s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is still looking warm, although more cloud cover may help to limit our temperatures. While there is a chance we get to 90 again, some guidance is suggesting we stay in the mid/upper 80s with mostly cloudy skies and uncomfortable humidity. If we do get to 90, however, it would be just the second September heatwave since 1983 (the other was Sept. 7-9, 2015)! Regardless of exact numbers, it'll be a warm and humid day; well above our average high temperature of 79 for this time of year.

Thursday may end up being hotter than Wednesday, as the air out ahead of an approaching cold front will be steamy. Temperatures will be up near or just above 90, and it'll come along with high humidity. With the approach of that front, storms may fire up during the afternoon. We'll be watching closely for any action that day.

After that front comes through, drier air will return will keep temps cooler, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday and the weekend. Highs in the 70s may have you reaching for the pumpkin spice drinks very soon!

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Warm and humid with partly/mostly cloudy skies. High: Mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Chance PM storms. High: Near 90.

FRIDAY: AM showers. Cooler. High: Low 80s.

