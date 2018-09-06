Authorities investigating mail containing white powder in New Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Officials are investigating a white powder substance that was sent through mail at the Connecticut Mental Health Center Thursday.

The Connecticut Mental Health Center is where 51-year-old Gary Gravelle has received medical treatment in the past.

Gravelle is the same man who was taken into custody following a series of white powder scares in Hartford and Bristol Wednesday. Gravelle has not yet been charged in connection with these mailings.

He did in fact go to prison in 2013 for sending similar letters to postal workers and a Superior Court judge.

A source told FOX61 that the FBI offices on State Street, was one of at least three other buildings in New Haven to receive white powder in mailings Thursday.