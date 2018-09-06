× Hartford house party shooting victim identified as basketball coach

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — One of the two men killed in a shooting at a house party in Connecticut over the holiday weekend was a basketball coach at a Massachusetts high school.

Kevin Campbell, of Windsor, Connecticut, and Joshua Steele, of Hartford, died at the hospital after being shot at the party at a Hartford home at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A third man was shot but survived.

No arrests have been announced.

The 34-year-old Campbell was a junior varsity boys’ basketball coach at West Springfield High School. He had previously been freshman coach at Commerce High School in Springfield.

West Springfield Superintendent Michael Richard said Campbell had “earned the respect of his student-athletes, coaches, administration, and opponents.”

Richard says students were provided access to counseling.