Daytrippers: Rolling large at RPM Raceway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD – For the past three months, they’ve been plugged in at RPM Raceway.

The new facility -- 93 thousand square feet – offers an array of activities but the marquis event is the all-electric go-kart racing, a craze that has spread across Connecticut. “We try to make it as authentic and as memorable as possible,” said RPM’s marketing manager Christina Brand. Brand added that the imported Italian karts can reach speeds up to 45 miles an hour.

Rolling large doesn’t only mean being on the race track, RPM offers 14 lanes of bowling, as well as a full arcade, VR experience, and upscale sports bar with an impressive menu. Gabe Aiello, RPM’s director of operations said, “Anything you want to do, anything you want to eat, we have it all here.” Aiello added another plus of the all-electric kart fleet – no gas fumes.

To find out more about RPM Raceway, click here.