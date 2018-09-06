× Former apartment manager takes plea deal in theft case

TORRINGTON — A former Connecticut apartment manager will avoid prison time in a rental income theft case, under a plea deal that includes her paying restitution.

Andrea Stewart appeared Wednesday in Torrington Superior Court on allegations she kept nearly $43,000 in rental payments from tenants at a Winsted apartment complex.

The Republican-American reports Stewart pleaded guilty under the Alford doctrine, meaning she disputes her guilt but acknowledges the state likely could convict her if the case went to trial.

The 40-year-old Torrington resident, who was fired from the manager’s job, is set to be sentenced in November. The plea deal calls for her to serve five years of probation and pay restitution.

Her husband also was arrested. His case remains pending, and he has pleaded not guilty.