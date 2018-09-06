Hartford cop who said he was ‘trigger happy’ demoted

HARTFORD — A Connecticut police officer caught on video warning a group of young people not to flee or fight because he was “trigger happy” has been demoted and faces a disciplinary process that could lead to a suspension or his firing.

Hartford Police Chief David Rosado announced Thursday that Sgt. Stephen Barone was demoted to officer and assigned to desk duty, after an internal affairs investigation found he violated the department’s code of conduct. Mayor Luke Bronin said the disciplinary process could take several weeks.

Barone did not immediately return a message seeking comment Thursday.

In the video, Hartford Officer Steve Barone approached a group of people and engaged in a conversation.

Barone, supervisor of the Community Response Unit, also called “The CRU”, is heard in the video saying:

“At this point, you’re all being stopped under suspicion of trespassing. We’re going to get everyone’s information. We’re going to go through and make sure no one has guns or drugs on ‘em, and we’re going to get everyone’s name. If anyone wants to fight or run… I’m a little trigger-happy guys, I’m not gonna lie, and I get paid a ton of money in overtime, if I had to shoot somebody. Don’t do anything stupid.”

City of Hartford released its report on the investigation:

