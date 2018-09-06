× New Haven bus driver arrested for allegedly leaving students on bus

NEW HAVEN — A bus driver was arrested after students were allegedly left alone on a bus, according to the New Haven Public Schools.

New Haven Public Schools said police, DCF, the bus company and the district staff responded to the incident. Superintendent Carol Birks visited the families to express her concern for the students.

New Haven Public Schools said the students were checked and are okay.

“Leaving the vehicle with students on it is an unacceptable breach of training and protocol,” said New Haven Public Schools. “The expectation of the district is that these protocols are followed every time on every run. Anything short of that is unacceptable as a breach of the contractual duty and obligations of safety.”