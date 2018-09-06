New Haven lieutenant hospitalized following SWAT situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A New Haven police lieutenant safely surrendered to officials Thursday night after barricading himself inside a home.

New Haven police said they were notified of a barricaded person at a private single-family home on Tolli Terrace in the city’s Morse Cove neighborhood.

"It was soon learned the barricaded person is a veteran New Haven Police Lieutenant, with eighteen years with the department, and currently assigned to the Patrol Division," New Haven Public Information Officer David Hartman said.

New Haven police responded, in addition to SWAT and other officials.

"Communications by phone were soon established with the despondent department member," police said. "He requested help and agreed to come out peacefully."

Police said when officials were in place Townsend Avenue was closed to traffic and neighbors were reached and informed to remain in their homes.

"Thankfully, the department member surrendered without further incident and was removed to the hospital," police said. "Members of the man’s family had been able to leave the home prior to the response and sought refuge at a neighbor’s home nearby. They were medically evaluated and are in the care of the department."

Police said the lieutenant will be afforded all available resources, "as would anyone in such a situation."

Police said criminal charges are likely, but have not been filed at this time as police continue to investigate.

The New Haven Police Department is not naming the officer until such time the investigation has uncovered more.

“I am so thankful that the training and professionalism of all those who performed in such an exemplary fashion today," said New Haven Chief Anthony Campbell said. "When officers train, they never know what situation they’re entering into and what it may truly involve – especially those involving a brother or sister officer."

Campbell added, "Today proved that with the right training and the right mindset, officers can perform their duties compassionately, no matter the circumstances, regardless of personal feelings. I am pleased with the peaceful resolution and that our officer will now be afforded the care he so desperately wants."