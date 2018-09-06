× New Haven lieutenant taken into custody following SWAT situation

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven police lieutenant was barricaded inside a home Thursday night in the area of 800 Woodward Avenue.

Officials said a female member escaped the house and called police. The woman went on to say a man was in their house holding people hostage. New Haven police responded, in addition to SWAT and other officials.

New Haven police remained in contact with the suspect and managed to calm him down and take him into custody.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.