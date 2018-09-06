× Officials release cause and manner of South Windsor officer’s death

HARTFORD The Georgetown County Coroners Office in Georgetown, South Carolina, has release the cause and manner of death f South Windsor Police Department Sergeant Matthew Mainieri.

They said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and that the manner of death is classified as a homicide.

The 41-year-old Mainieri, a 20-year veteran of the department, was at Uncle Tito’s in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, last weekend when a fight broke out. He died Sunday after suffering a blow to his head. He was off duty at the time.

A 21-year-old South Carolina man is free on bail after pleading not guilty to assault in Mainieri’s death. It is unclear if any new charges will be brought against the suspect.

A memorial service for Mainieri is planned for the First Cathedral in Bloomfield on Friday morning.