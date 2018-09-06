Police investigating after child was struck by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Police said a child was struck by a car in the area of Porter Street and Lancaster Road Thursday afternoon.

Manchester police said EMS responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Police said the child was struck by a car when they were trying to cross the street after exiting a bus.

“The child was taken out of the roadway and officers arrived on scene within minutes to provide emergency medical care,” police said. “The child was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Police said the child was approximately 10-years-old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Moss in the traffic division at 860-643-8620.