Scattered showers across the state

Things across the state are starting to quiet down. A few lingering showers and rumbles of thunder are possible as we head into the evening.

The temperature at Bradley International reached 96 degrees tying the previous record set in 1983.

Yesterday we reached 92 degrees, which qualified us for our fourth heat wave of the year, and our first September heat wave since 2015. Today, were back up to the 90s and it certainly felt like that.

Luckily for those of you that don’t like the steamy stuff, behind the showers & thunderstorms cooler, less humid air returns Friday into this weekend.

Friday will turn cooler and less humid with clouds slowly breaking for some sun and highs near 80 degrees.

This weekend looks beautiful with almost a fall feel to the air. Both days will be sunny and comfortably cool with highs in the low-mid 70s during the day and 50s at night.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

As we head towards the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season, we expect a parade of tropical storms to develop over the next couple of weeks. One of the storms we’re watching is Hurricane Florence. Will this storm stay harmlessly out to sea or will it approach the east coast in 8-10 days from now? It’s way too soon to say other than we’re keeping a close eye on the storm. Of course, if it starts to threaten anywhere on the US east coast, we’ll let you know. Otherwise, we’re in “wait and see” mode.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows: 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Clouds (and possibly a morning shower) break for some sun, cooler, less humid. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, low humidity, fall-like. High: Mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

MONDAY: Showers developing. Warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Rain possible, especially in the morning. Continuing to warm up. Highs: 80s.

