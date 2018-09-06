Silver Alert issued for elderly Lebanon woman
LEBANON — State Police are trying to locate a 74-year-old woman from Lebanon. Lindell Braasch was last seen Wednesday.
She is 5’6″ with grey hair, and blue eyes. She weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants, and blue slip on shoes.
Lindell wears glasses, and has dentures.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.
Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.
41.636391 -72.212725