× Silver Alert issued for elderly Lebanon woman

LEBANON — State Police are trying to locate a 74-year-old woman from Lebanon. Lindell Braasch was last seen Wednesday.

She is 5’6″ with grey hair, and blue eyes. She weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants, and blue slip on shoes.

Lindell wears glasses, and has dentures.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Troop K in Colchester at 860-465-5400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

41.636391 -72.212725