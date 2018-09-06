Thursday thunderstorm leaves widespread damage and many in the dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON - Many parts of Connecticut were hit by quick and powerful storms Thursday evening.

Eversource responded to several power outages caused by widespread damage.

A large tree fell on top of a home on Marion Avenue around 4:30 p.m. and caution tape had to be put up around the home as a safety precaution. Luckily, the three people inside were not injured.

"I was waking down the street for a little bit and I saw the branch crackling," said Gina Provencal of Southington.

Provencal says when the sky got dark, she knew it would be a bad storm rolling through especially when she heard the tree start to crack.

"It was raining hard. It was like coming down sideways and then the wind was starting to come up a little bi," added Provencal.

Fred Smith who lived across from the home said it could have all been prevented had the town chopped it down several months before it decayed.

"We knew it was coming down. You can see it’s rotten so we knew it was a matter of time," said Smith.

Smith was driving in the storm himself when the heavy rain created for poor visibility.

"The windshield wipers were working extra hard. Downtown Plantsville had a lot of water. The cars were spraying the water as they were driving," added Smith.

However, Southington was not the only town hit hard as cars were stuck in standstill traffic for hours for two separate incidents.

The first one was a tree that came down on 84-West and blocked the right lane between exits 39 and 36.

Shortly after, a school bus was at a complete stop in the middle of the highway after it drove through downed wires and another tree that came down. Crews took awhile to clean up the debris before traffic was moving smoothly again.

Over in West Haven, a firefighters responded to a home that was smoking on its roof on Forest Road after the home was reportedly struck by lightning around 5:30 in the evening. Officials said no one was injured.