Toy bears ride the train to help kids in the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The year old Sandra's Smiles Project put their goodwill in motion from Hartford to New Haven Thursday.

The charity supports cancer patients in memory of Sandra Guzzo, a West Hartford grandmother who died of cancer last year.

The Gund Corporation donated 400 teddy bears and volunteers boarded a CT Rail train from Union Station in Harford to Union Station in New Haven. From there, the teddy bears were delivered to Yale-New Haven Children's hospital so kids there could receive a pick me up.

Linda Guzzo, Sandra's daughter, who runs Sandra's Smiles said, "what's amazing is a women's wish has brought so many people together and so much joy to children in hospitals."