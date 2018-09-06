Two men honored for saving the lives of four fisherman on the Long Island Sound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An award was given to Marc and Mike Berger for their public service after saving the lives of four fisherman who were out on the Long Island Sound when rough seas caused their boat to start taking on water.

The Berger's were out fishing - and noticed four men struggle in the water.

"We were probably the last boat going out that day cause it was pretty rough and the tide was going out and had we not gotten them they would have probably been in the ferry lane and been run over by the ferry," said Marc.

Marc notified the Coast Guard and drove over to the four men. His son Mike throwing life rafts and pulling each one in - treating the fisherman for hypothermia and bringing them to medical professionals back on shore.

FOX61's Ben Goldman has the story.