Hartford police, mayor speak out after Hartford cop video controversy

HARTFORD — Weeks after a video was found where a Hartford officer was heard saying he was ‘trigger happy’, Mayor Bronin and the Hartford Police Department will discuss the controversy.

In the video, Hartford Officer Steve Barone approached a group of people and engaged in a conversation.

Barone, supervisor of the Community Response Unit, also called “The CRU”, is heard in the video saying:

“At this point, you’re all being stopped under suspicion of trespassing. We’re going to get everyone’s information. We’re going to go through and make sure no one has guns or drugs on ‘em, and we’re going to get everyone’s name. If anyone wants to fight or run… I’m a little trigger-happy guys, I’m not gonna lie, and I get paid a ton of money in overtime, if I had to shoot somebody. Don’t do anything stupid.”

In the video, you can hear the people being stopped express fear about the sergeant’s choice of words.