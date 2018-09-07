× Bridgeport woman blows up hand mistaking dynamite for a candle

BRIDGEPORT — The Bridgeport Police Department said that a woman was seriously injured after a quarter-stick of dynamite blew up in her hand.

Police said the woman living at 1248 Lindley Street thought she was lighting a candle. Power was out in the neighborhood due to the passing storms. Instead, the candle turned out to be dynamite.

There was ‘significant damage’ to her hands, according to police, and was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital.

Since the incident last night, police said they found a second device in the house. State Police, State Fire Marshal, the bomb squad, were all on scene in addition to Bridgeport police and fire departments.

Houses on either side of the home were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials are still investigating.