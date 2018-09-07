Community members remember lives lost during September 11th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT -- Thursday night inside the pavilion in Sherwood Island State Park were community members who were remembering together.

“It’s very emotional. Very. It brings back the loss,” said Norwalk resident Danette Gaither.

They’re remembering the lives lost of all Connecticut residents who dies during the terrorists attack on September 11th.

Speakers offered prayers and moments of reflection in an effort to keep the traditions of this ceremony alive.

“Every single day since that day I’ve worn this pin,” said Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman. “Which is a 9/11 pin given to me by state police. And I will tell you that I hope, in the future, nobody forgets September 11th.”