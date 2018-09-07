Cooler, less humid Friday; Fall-like this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It already feels a little better out there with slowly falling humidity today and temperatures that'll be much cooler than the past few days!

Temperatures today will top out in the 70s, about 20 degrees cooler than the record-tying heat we had yesterday. We reached 96 at Bradley Airport and 92 at Bridgeport. Both of those tied record highs.

It'll stay mostly cloudy for much of the day, with a few scattered showers around at times. Late afternoon brings a better chance to see some prolonged sunshine, but the clouds will tend to dominate the sky today.

This weekend looks beautiful with a fall feel to the air, especially by Sunday morning. Saturday we'll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s, and Sunday will be only around 70 for highs.

Next week, showers grace our presence during the Monday/Tuesday time frame, and then some summertime heat returns with highs in the 80s for the middle of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

As we head towards the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season, we expect a parade of tropical storms to develop over the next couple of weeks. One of the storms we're watching is Florence. Will this storm stay harmlessly out to sea or will it approach the east coast 6-8 days from now? While the social media hype is already noticeable on some pages, it's way too early to say for sure which path this storm will take. Of course, if it starts to threaten anywhere on the US east coast, we'll let you know. Otherwise, we're in "wait and see" mode.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds (and possibly a morning shower) break for some sun, cooler, less humid. High: 75-80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, low humidity, fall-like. High: Mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

MONDAY: Showers developing. Warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Rain possible, especially in the morning. Continuing to warm up. Highs: 80s.

