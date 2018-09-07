Foodie Friday: Sal e Pepe in Newtown

A taste of Italy in Newtown.

Sal e Pepe serves up authentic Italian cuisine using family recipes dating back nearly 100 years.

From homemade lasagna in sauce that cooks for hours, fresh cut pasta made in house to steaks, fish and veal, each dish will put a smile on your face and fill your belly.

The menu is filled with flavor, starting with tasty appetizers like stuffed mushrooms, soups and salads and specials each week that will knock your socks off. And if dessert if your thing, you have to try the Nutella Moose Pie, which is made by the owner.

Serving the community for more than 12 years, Owner Angelo Marini and his wife Renia are dedicated to making each visit better than the last.

“We not only take pride in what we serve, our people take pride in everything that they do,” said Angelo. “That is what our customers see and that means everything to us.”

The warm feel of the restaurant makes it a perfect place for lunch, dinner or drinks.

“Excellent Italian dining,” said Linda F. “True authentic cuisine. Service is warm and welcoming. The lasagna is a favorite.”

“Don’t miss this place!”