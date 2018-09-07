Quinnipiac student dead after bike crash
HAMDEN — The President of Quinnipiac University said they lost one of their own Wednesday night after a bicycle crash.
President Judy Olian sent a letter out from her office, saying that 23-year-old Anthony Massaro of Wethersfield was a major in philosophy, and the son of Linda Massaro, associate vice president, and campaign director in the Officer of Development and Alumni Affairs. President Olian say funeral arrangements are pending.
President Olian said in a statement:
This is a terrible loss for Anthony’s family and friends, and for our community. My heart goes out to all in this time of extraordinary sorrow.
Please know that there is a variety of support services available to our students, faculty and staff. Students seeking help can contact Counseling Services at 203-582-8680. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through our Employee Assistance Program, e4health, at 800-828-6025.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Massaro family.