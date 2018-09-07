× Quinnipiac student dead after bike crash

HAMDEN — The President of Quinnipiac University said they lost one of their own Wednesday night after a bicycle crash.

President Judy Olian sent a letter out from her office, saying that 23-year-old Anthony Massaro of Wethersfield was a major in philosophy, and the son of Linda Massaro, associate vice president, and campaign director in the Officer of Development and Alumni Affairs. President Olian say funeral arrangements are pending.

President Olian said in a statement: