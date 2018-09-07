× Silver Alert issued for ‘endangered’ Greenwich man

GREENWICH — Greenwich Police are looking for an ‘endangered’ missing man named Nordin Farez. Police say that a family member reported that Farez might be suicidal.

Police say he was reported missing Thursday night. He may be driving a brown Honda CR-V with Connecticut registration plate AM97955.

Farez was last seen by a neighbor on September 4th at his Greenwich home.

He’s about 6’2″ with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has seen Farez, they are asked to call the Greenwich police department at 203-622-8004.