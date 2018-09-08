× Ben Davol, fmr. state campaign manager for John McCain and Stonington native, dies at New Haven charity event

NEW HAVEN –Ben Davol, the former state director for John McCain’s presidential campaign , died Saturday in New Haven according to the New London Day.

Davol, 58, was participating the Closer to Free charity event.

A spokesperson for Yale New Haven hospital, said cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Davol helped Senator McCain’s campaign for the primary contests in New Hampshire and South Carolina. He was an avid McCain supporter and spoke highly of the late senator.

“He`s a real American hero… in the truest sense… and he`s the last one to say that.” Said Davol of McCain. “John McCain was in solitary confinement for 2 ½ years and once a day was taken from his prison cell and tortured, and he lead the fight to recognize Vietnam, that`s the kind of man he is.”