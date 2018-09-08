Cooler temperatures this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From sweating to sweatpants, all in a New England week!

This weekend will be comfortably cool with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s. At night low temperatures will drop into the low-mid 50s with some upper 40s for our typical cooler spots.

Sunday will have a fall feel with clouds and some sun, and high temperatures only in the mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

There is a slight chance for showers late Sunday in southern/southwest CT. But there is a much better chance for rain Sunday night and Monday. Rain could come down heavy at times on Monday. Thunderstorms are a wildcard. As a warm front approaches, we will have a lot of wind shear but low instability. Those conditions can sometimes lead to isolated severe weather events.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

As we head towards the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season, we expect a parade of tropical storms to develop over the next couple of weeks. One of the storms we’re watching is Florence. Will this storm stay harmlessly out to sea or will it approach the east coast 6-8 days from now? While the social media hype is already noticeable on some pages, it’s way too early to say for sure which path this storm will take.

Of course, if it starts to threaten anywhere on the US east coast, we’ll let you know. Otherwise, we’re in “wait and see” mode. Even though we can’t rule it out, a direct hit to Connecticut seems highly unlikely.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Mix sun & clouds. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mix sun and clouds. Showers develop at night. High: Mid 60s – near 70.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy at times, thunderstorms possible. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain possible, especially in the morning. Warming up. Highs: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower possible. Some sun. Highs: mid 80s.

