× Cyclist dies during Yale-New Haven’s Closer to Free Ride

NEW HAVEN – A spokesperson for Yale-New Haven Hospital says a man died Saturday morning while participating in a bicycle ride to raise funds for the hospital’s cancer center.

Very few details are being released about the man’s death. The hospital’s full statement thus far simply says:

Yale New Haven Hospital and the Closer to Free bike ride family were saddened to learn of the sudden passing of a 58 year old male rider during this morning’s annual ride. No other details are available at this time.

There’s no word yet on the exact time, location or circumstances of the man’s death. The Closer To Free Ride is an annual event with starting and finish lines at the Yale Bowl. Registrants pay to ride in five races of lengths from 10 to 100 miles, with all the money going to the Smilow Cancer Center.