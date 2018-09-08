Deep River to host sixth annual Boobstock festival on September 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP RIVER -- September is halfway done, which means breast cancer awareness month is right around the corner.

But, happening on September 15, folks in Deep River will be listening to bands, and helping to raise funds for breast cancer patient programs at the yearly event, Boobstock.

Boobstock was founded in 2013 by the late Margaret Rohner to "pay it forward," after her breast cancer diagnosis through an early detection program. Since then, many have gathered to raise funds for Middlesex Hospital Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The event is September 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the John (Jan) III Sobienski Club.

Tickets are $25 for people ages 12 to 64. Kids 5-11, and folks 65 and older are $15. Children under five are free! Ticket prices include a picnic lunch, and live music.

Last year, Boobstock raised $8,600 in donations, and their goal is to double that number this year.

For those who cannot attend but would still like to give back, a check can be dropped off or mailed to any Liberty Bank, or sent to Patricia Unan at 72 Bokum Road, Deep River CT 06417.

For more info on the event click here.