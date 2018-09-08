× “#PlaidShirtGuy” removed from Trump rally for facial expressions

BILLINGS, Mont. — A high school student’s appearance behind President Donald Trump at a Montana campaign rally caused a social media stir on Friday after the 17-year-old made a series of facial expressions that looked a lot like, well, a teenager reacting to a rambling politician in a suit.

Internet users were quick to ascribe meaning to the student’s raised eyebrows, his knowing smiles and pursed lips, variously interpreting the looks as disbelief, disinterest or hostility toward Trump.

The Billings Gazette identified him as Tyler Linfesty, a senior at Billings’ West High School.

Linfesty, dubbed “#plaidshirt guy” on Twitter because of the shirt he wore to the rally, said he was surprised to be selected as a VIP for Thursday’s event in Billings, which allowed him to get a photo taken with Trump and to stand behind the president.

Linfesty said, “Out of everyone there at the rally, they chose one person randomly to meet the President, give him a handshake and have a photo op with him and I got that award. I won. I was randomly chosen so when I got there, I shook his hand, got a picture with him and then they took me and two of my friends to the back stage right behind the podium.”

He was told to smile and clap but “had to be honest with my views,” Linfesty said.

“I didn’t really have a plan,” he added. “I was just going to clap for things I agreed with and not clap for things I didn’t agree with.”

After the looks on his face apparently caught the attention of rally organizers, Linfesty and two friends were pulled from the crowd and replaced with more enthusiastic Trump supporters.

Asked if anyone has been negative towards him, Linfesty said, “I mean it is the internet, so you are always going to find some negative stuff. You know some people thought I was being disrespectful. I was not planning to be disrespectful. Some people thought I was part of a conspiracy theory like I was planted there, my friends were planted there. I was not planted there. I was just there to see the President and I had my natural reactions. When he said something I disagreed with, I visibly disagreed. And when he said something I thought was good or I agreed with, I applauded.”

Be the #plaidshirtguy you wish to see in the world. pic.twitter.com/3ZObngMkG8 — Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) September 8, 2018