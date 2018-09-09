× Car found after crashing into New Haven’s Mill River; at least one dead

NEW HAVEN – Police and fire crews are attempting to pull a car containing at least one body out of the Mill River in New Haven.

First responders were called to Grand Avenue near East Street about 8:40 a.m. Saturday. The car appears to have crashed through a fence and into the water. A police spokesman says there is at least one deceased person in the car. They won’t know if anyone else is in the vehicle until it’s pulled from the water. A heavy duty wrecker has been brought in to recover the car.

Along with police and fire, the New Haven Accident Reconstruction Team, a dive team, and officials from the Department of Energy & Environmental Protection are on scene. Grand Avenue is closed to traffic.

No word yet on just what caused the car to go off the road.