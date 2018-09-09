× Crash closes Route 69 in Burlington

BURLINGTON – First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on route 69 in Burlington.

State Police at Troop L in Litchfield say the crash happened about 5:30 a-m, and involves at least two cars and multiple injuries. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Lifestar air-ambulance has been called to the scene, and the road is currently closed in both directions.

We’ll have more on this story as it becomes available.