Crash closes Route 69 in Burlington
BURLINGTON – First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on route 69 in Burlington.
State Police at Troop L in Litchfield say the crash happened about 5:30 a-m, and involves at least two cars and multiple injuries. At least one person had to be extricated from their vehicle.
Lifestar air-ambulance has been called to the scene, and the road is currently closed in both directions.
41.742560 -72.971360