Dairy cattle participate in ‘beauty pageant’ last day of Hebron Fair

HEBRON- The Hebron Fair is officially over for this year, but it didn’t end before farmers had a chance to compete in the dairy show.

"The dairy cattle show is kind of a display of the dairy industry," says cow fitter and breeder, Michael Wolf. "They're all kind of beauty pageant queens."

The "dressing" of the cows start early in the morning. Each cow is washed, shaved, clipped, and made to look their best.

"I'm trying to get every hair to stand on end," says Michael as he works on one cow named Maple. "It gets her that half inch taller with these little hairs up. It just makes her look a little harder."

Every farmer pays close attention to detail in making sure they don't miss any part of the cow that could be judged for its cleanliness, including inside their ears.

Fair season is show season for dairy farmers participating in dairy shows.

On show day, farmers are up before the sun making everything on their cow neat, clean, and competition ready.

Preparations for the show at the Hebron Harvest Fair isn't only one morning in the making, though. It's an every day commitment.

"Every morning before school I have to go up and feed them and take them out to their pasture," says nine-year-old Taylor Lawrence, whose family owns Lawrence Family Farm.

She takes care of and shows four cows.

The stakes in the competition are high and not every cow is willing to cooperate without a little coaxing.

"Last night we walked her in the ring and she got her act back together," says seven year old, Brody Merritt, who showed his cow Maple.

The Hebron Fair is one of the largest agricultural fairs in the state and brings in farmers from all over New England.

"There's a lot of terminology and things the judge is looking at today," says Wolf.

The hard work and dedication it takes to be a dairy showman builds skills that kids can carry with them for the rest of their lives including teamwork, time management, responsibility, and even lessons in love.

"My favorite part about showing cows is bonding with the animal," says Lawrence. "They eventually get to know you and I'm all their favorite person because I'm the only one that's ever loved them and played with them before. No one else has."

The months of preparation and paying close attention to detail all come down to one final moment in the ring, where each cow is judged. Every showman is hoping to come home with a blue ribbon.

Taylor won a blue ribbon in her event with her cow, Digger Dumptruck.

Brody took home second with Maple.