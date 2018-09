Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, CA -- Snouts up!

A dog surf-a-thon was held at Del Mar Dog Beach sunday.

More than 70 dogs got to show off their skills on the waves.

The event is in its 13th year, highlighting some of "man's best friends" best tricks.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the surf-a-thon benefit the helen woodward animal center to help orphan pets.