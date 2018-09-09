× Father, son seriously injured as car crashes near Thomaston car show

THOMASTON — A father and son were seriously injured in a crash that happened outside an auto show Sunday.

Police said they were on the scene at 33 South Main St. The Thomaston Summer Cruise was being held nearby on Main Street. A photo posted to the Facebook page for the event, showed a charcoal Dodge Viper that had hit the sign for a Mobil station.

Officials said a father and his 12-year-old son were seriously injured as the car hit them as they walked along the road.

