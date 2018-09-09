× Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing 63-year-old disabled man

HARTFORD — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who has a variety of health issues.

Police said Luis Ramos, 63, was last seen late Saturday. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red shorts, white socks and black sneakers. He is 5’5″ tall, weighs 150 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said they do not know where he might have gone.

Police said Ramos suffers from several ailments including dementia and diabetes and needs medical attention.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.