WATCH: Man parachutes off crane, gets arrested

SAN DIEGO, CA – A man was arrested Friday in San Diego — after he base-jumped about 500-feet from a crane.

Security guards at an unfinished high-rise apartment building called police early friday morning after seeing someone climbing up a crane next to the building.

Officers arrived and spotted Nicholas Marinkovic with a parachute harness about halfway up the side of the structure.

The police helicopter hovered at the scene as officers used a loudspeaker to tell him not to jump.

He ignored them and jumped from the crane.

He successfully deployed his parachute and floated down to the street where he was met by officers.

After Marinkovic was released by police, he spoke to the media and downplayed the incident, saying the jump “caused a lot of commotion. Let’s see, there’s like 13 police cars, multiple responders, two fire trucks. It was a big deal apparently. Everyone got real riled up about me having a good time.”

Marinkovic was given a trespassing citation. He could face a fine to pay for the emergency response.