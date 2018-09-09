× Rapper charged in airport disturbance expected in cour

ENFIELD — Rapper Kamaiyah is set to make her first court appearance since being arrested at a Connecticut airport where police say she went on a profanity-laced tirade against security officers.

The 26-year-old artist from Oakland, California, is scheduled to appear Monday in Enfield Superior Court. Her lawyer, Salvatore Bonanno, said he hopes to resolve the case Monday.

Kamaiyah Johnson hit the scene with her 2016 debut mixtape “A Good Night in the Ghetto” and appeared in a Sprite commercial this year with basketball star LeBron James.

She was arrested at Bradley International Airport near Hartford in May after police say she refused to remove a head covering after setting off an alarm and argued with security officers. She’s charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and interfering with police.