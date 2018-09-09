A wet start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't take the AC out of the window just yet! While today will be much cooler than the average temperature, the heat and the humidity return by Tuesday.

Today will have a fall feel with clouds and some sun, and high temperatures only in the mid 60s – near 70 degrees.

There is a slight chance for showers late Sunday in southern/southwest CT. But there is a much better chance for rain overnight Sunday and Monday. Rain could come down heavy at times on Monday. Thunderstorms are a wildcard. The 80s make a comeback on Tuesday, but so does the humidity with dewpoints in the mid 70s. We have a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as well.

By the end of next week we are dry with the warmer temperatures sticking around but the humidity sticks around as well.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

As we head towards the peak of Atlantic Hurricane season, we expect a parade of tropical storms to develop over the next couple of weeks. One of the storms we’re watching is Florence. While Florence is still a tropical storm, it is expected to intensify rapidly over the course of the next couple of days becoming a major hurricane by the middle of next week.

As of right now, the cone of uncertainty keeps Connecticut out of harms way. However, North Carolina, South Carolina, and the Georgia coasts are in the path as of now. Exact landfall will be fine tuned as it gets closer but these areas should be monitoring this system closely. As it is now, this storm looks like it can cause serious problems beyond the coast.

At this moment a direct hit to Connecticut seems highly unlikely.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Mix sun and clouds. Showers develop at night. High: Mid 60s – near 70.

MONDAY: Rain, some heavy at times, thunderstorms possible. High: Upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain possible, especially in the morning. Warming up. Highs: 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower possible. Some sun. Highs: mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

