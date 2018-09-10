Cool, rainy Monday; Heat returns Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a showery day today with cool temperatures and cloudy skies. Rain could come down heavy at times, . I wouldn’t leave home without the umbrella.

The 80s make a comeback on Tuesday, but so does the humidity with dewpoints in the mid 70s. We have a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as well. Wednesday and Thursday we bring in the chance for some showers but by no means a washout.

By the end of next week we are dry with the warmer temperatures but falling humidity into the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

Today is the historical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season, and it certainly is looking like it. There are three named storms in the Atlantic now, the strongest of which is Hurricane Florence. By the end of this week, Florence will be heading towards the US East Coast, with a likely landfall in the Carolinas.

As of right now, the cone of uncertainty keeps Connecticut out of harms way. Exact landfall will be fine tuned as it gets closer but these areas should be monitoring this system closely. As it is now, this storm looks like it can cause serious problems beyond the coast of the Carolinas.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Periods of rain with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Breezy as well. Highs: Mid/upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Showers, and a chance for a few potent thunderstorms as well. Lows: 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers on and off during the day. Warming up. Highs: 75-80.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated shower possible. Some sun. Highs: mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, still a lingering shower chance. High: lower 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.