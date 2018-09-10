This morning, we salute GoodSpeed Musicals in East Haddam! They opened in 1963, and produced over 250 musicals, over 70 world premiers, and exported 21 productions to Broadway! They have earned two Tony awards, and they are recognized as the 'Home of the American Musical".
Coffee Cup Salute – Goodspeed Musicals
