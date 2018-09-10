Day care accused of running trafficking ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Bay Area family of four faces 59 counts of human trafficking, rape and labor abuse.

They're charged with running a human trafficking ring out of a Daly City child daycare center.

And two residential senior care facilities they owned and operated in the area.

According to the state attorney general's office, these crimes happened literally right next door in neighborhoods, even directly across the street from a high school in Daly City.

Neighbors didn't suspected anything.