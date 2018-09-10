× Enfield Police investigating fatal stabbing of high school student

ENFIELD — Enfield police say they are investigating a fatal stabbing of an Enfield High School student that took place overnight on Hoover Lane.

Police say that 16-year-old Justin Brady of Enfield was stabbed shortly after midnight outside of a home on Hoover Lane. Police have a person of interest, possibly an acquaintance of Brady, however there have been no arrests made at this time.

The superintendent of schools confirms they were notified by police in the middle of the night. The school put together a crisis team, and will have support staff on hand for students Monday.

State Police Major Crimes are also at the scene assisting the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 860-763-6400.

This is a developing story.

The Enfield PD Detective Division, with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a major incident that took place overnight on Hoover Lane. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Enfield PD at 860-763-6400. pic.twitter.com/eiJmKudBbS — EnfieldPoliceDept (@PoliceEnfieldCT) September 10, 2018