× Free dental care to Hartford-area Veterans for September 11

HARTFORD — Veterans in the Hartford area will be offered free dental care by Aspen Dental at CT State Park Capital Tuesday.

The free service runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Most veterans do not receive dental care through the Veterans Administration unless they are 100 percent disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war,” said Aspen in a release. “As a result, many veterans are not getting access to the dental care they need.”

Aspen said appointments are still available and Veterans who are interested, are asked to contact Marry Harris at (806) 436-9986.